Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF Shares Purchased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 96.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,486 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $2,237,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 21.4% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 14,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $527,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jay Rust sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $139,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,261.20. The trade was a 18.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $131,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $556,248. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $759,233. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.11.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.45. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $167.71.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

