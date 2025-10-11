Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Acquired by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,889,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,231 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned about 0.08% of Comcast worth $103,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brucke Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.1% during the second quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 490,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 35,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Comcast by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 532,315 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,998,000 after acquiring an additional 171,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 45,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.50 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.94.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

