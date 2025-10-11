Osisko Development Corp. $ODV Shares Purchased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Free Report) by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Osisko Development worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Development by 25.1% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,581,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 718,049 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Development during the first quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Development during the first quarter valued at about $447,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Development during the first quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Development during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Development Trading Up 0.4%

Osisko Development stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Osisko Development Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $821.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODV has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Osisko Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Osisko Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Osisko Development Profile

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

