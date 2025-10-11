Autonomix Medical’s (AMIX) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (e+) rating on shares of Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

AMIX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research lowered Autonomix Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Autonomix Medical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Autonomix Medical Stock Down 11.9%

Shares of AMIX stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -2.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. Autonomix Medical has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autonomix Medical will post -10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals.

