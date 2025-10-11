Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 36,100 Shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF $FLTR

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 108,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 178,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.48 on Friday. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

