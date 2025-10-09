Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $474.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.51. The company has a market capitalization of $123.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $474.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

