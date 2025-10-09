E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Purchases 39 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $509.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.21. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $292.50 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.53, a PEG ratio of 113.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total transaction of $8,817,469.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,115,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,959,138.21. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 379,116 shares in the company, valued at $189,558,000. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,816 shares of company stock worth $62,606,356 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

