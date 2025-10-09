Roundview Capital LLC Sells 136 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VOE opened at $174.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.38 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
