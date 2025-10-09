Ignite Planners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 73,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $73.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.83. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $74.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

