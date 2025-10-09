Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV Holdings Lifted by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGV. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 48,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 32,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Up 15.1%

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $119.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.30. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $112.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

