Peak Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Peak Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $372.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.32. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $236.13 and a 1 year high of $373.57. The stock has a market cap of $132.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

