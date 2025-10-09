Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 180 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,347 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 22,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.5%

COP stock opened at $93.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.76. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $115.38. The company has a market capitalization of $117.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.