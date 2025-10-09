O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Acquired by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 336.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of ORLY opened at $100.76 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $2,898,866.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,990.50. This represents a 87.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. This represents a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

