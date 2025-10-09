First Merchants Corp Sells 5,898 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

First Merchants Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 48,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Wealth Building LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of IWR stock opened at $97.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $97.80.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.