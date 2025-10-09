Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $13.16 Million Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $13,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,065,000 after buying an additional 692,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,028,000 after buying an additional 1,492,486 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,599,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,344,000 after buying an additional 54,765 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $1,606,840,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,676,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,387,000 after buying an additional 491,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $302.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $307.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.49.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.31.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

