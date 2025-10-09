Capital Management Associates Inc Buys Shares of 1,720 Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hoge Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $119.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.78.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

