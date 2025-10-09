Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Buys 58 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after buying an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 322.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,710,218,000 after purchasing an additional 849,091 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 17.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,832,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $345.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $438.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $371.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.58, a PEG ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.