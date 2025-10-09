Values Added Financial LLC Buys 35,091 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Values Added Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Values Added Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 37,271 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 51,064 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,244.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

