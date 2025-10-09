Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Invests $419,000 in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $200.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone bought 1,189,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.04. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,178,771 shares in the company, valued at $105,388,604.62. This trade represents a 39.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $8,829,594.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 737,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,015,742.72. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,727,877 shares of company stock valued at $95,046,625 and sold 16,984,634 shares valued at $155,181,346. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $162.48 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $119.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.09.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 110.75%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

