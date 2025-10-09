Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,235,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,188,000 after acquiring an additional 92,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,264,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,968,000 after buying an additional 674,046 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,095,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,309,000 after buying an additional 566,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,827,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,811,000 after buying an additional 173,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,460,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,091,000 after buying an additional 29,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.78.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $119.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile



Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

