Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Stake Decreased by Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,817 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,593 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,420,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,055,713,000 after purchasing an additional 844,429 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,805,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,520,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,969,732,000 after buying an additional 1,710,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

