Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Takes $1.58 Million Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000. International Business Machines makes up 0.9% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,637,000 after buying an additional 1,298,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in International Business Machines by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,007,000 after buying an additional 930,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,550,000 after buying an additional 889,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $289.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.14. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $301.04. The firm has a market cap of $268.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.62.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

