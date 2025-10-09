BankPlus Trust Department Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

BankPlus Trust Department boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 333.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $118.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $121.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,333.04. The trade was a 19.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $548,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,880.80. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,402,130. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Dbs Bank raised Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.67.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

