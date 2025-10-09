W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW Stock Position Lifted by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 316.7% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 25 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 52.6% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $963.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,073.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,355.06. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $966.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $982.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,016.61. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $893.99 and a 1 year high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.76 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

