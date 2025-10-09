PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% during the second quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $138.84 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $177.50. The company has a market cap of $190.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.18 and a 200-day moving average of $139.30.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

