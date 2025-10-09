BankPlus Trust Department Buys Shares of 397 Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Group Corp acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Canopy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $220,000. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $473,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 345.5% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 44,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.9%

COF opened at $211.79 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $232.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $135.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.77.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,299.80. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,824. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

