BankPlus Trust Department Decreases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

BankPlus Trust Department lowered its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $629,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,519,000 after buying an additional 101,162 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 650,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after buying an additional 316,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,317.5% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $157.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.41 and a 200 day moving average of $107.74. The company has a market capitalization of $197.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $158.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,678,904 shares of company stock valued at $894,021,161. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

