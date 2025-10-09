Columbus Macro LLC Sells 6,056 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,864,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of IAU opened at $76.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.72. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $76.49.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

