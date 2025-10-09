Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 242.0% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,334.02. This represents a 63.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv Stock Up 5.3%

Vertiv stock opened at $167.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 80.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.45 and its 200-day moving average is $115.31. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $169.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.18%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.