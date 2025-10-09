Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 111,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 235,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.3%

United Parcel Service stock opened at $86.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

