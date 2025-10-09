SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIL. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.53 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

