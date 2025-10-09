BankPlus Trust Department Sells 323 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

BankPlus Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.55.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.50. The company has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $72.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

