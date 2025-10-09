Hager Investment Management Services LLC Sells 448 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Hager Investment Management Services LLC lowered its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.6% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 65,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.9% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth $1,205,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $168.47 on Thursday. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $170.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.61. The company has a market capitalization of $225.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.