W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW Shares Purchased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 25 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW opened at $966.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $982.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,016.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $893.99 and a 52 week high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.76 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $963.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,073.88.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

