Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE Shares Sold by L.K. Benson & Company P.C.

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. trimmed its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 27,747.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,590 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,140,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 472.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,330,000 after purchasing an additional 701,500 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 821,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,821,000 after purchasing an additional 431,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,654,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $79.75 on Thursday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $80.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.