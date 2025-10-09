Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Invests $615,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $408.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $262.65 and a 1-year high of $408.88.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

