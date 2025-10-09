Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) COO Ryan Fukushima Sells 5,000 Shares

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) COO Ryan Fukushima sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $461,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,001,600. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryan Fukushima also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 19th, Ryan Fukushima sold 17,460 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,303,389.00.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM opened at $103.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.76 and a beta of 4.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Tempus AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $103.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tempus AI ( NASDAQ:TEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $314.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.84 million. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 122.86%. Tempus AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.86) EPS. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Tempus AI from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 3,761.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Featured Stories

