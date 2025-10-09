L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Buys Shares of 2,468 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 396.8% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.54. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

