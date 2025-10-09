1,505 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT Acquired by Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,794,000 after acquiring an additional 95,583 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 504,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 361,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 296,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,898,000 after acquiring an additional 42,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of IJT stock opened at $141.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.63. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $152.05. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

