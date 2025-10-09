L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Purchases 436 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.2%

VXF stock opened at $212.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.46 and its 200-day moving average is $189.93. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $214.27.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.