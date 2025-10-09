Hager Investment Management Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Hager Investment Management Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for about 2.2% of Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $399,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 32.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,117,000 after buying an additional 5,050,159 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 748.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,700,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,033,000 after buying an additional 3,264,557 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 662.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,566,000 after buying an additional 2,710,894 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 8,128.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,460,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,515,000 after buying an additional 2,430,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $92.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.55. The stock has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -711.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.94. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.62%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,494.75. This trade represents a 6.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,424.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 268,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,709,226.33. This represents a 5.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.