InTrack Investment Management Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,811,000 after purchasing an additional 773,005 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 373,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after purchasing an additional 182,955 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,490,000 after purchasing an additional 141,196 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 348.9% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 96,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 75,247 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $305.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $306.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

