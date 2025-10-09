Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 693 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 61,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $60.84 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $178.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.