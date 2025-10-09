Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR Holdings Raised by L.K. Benson & Company P.C.

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,306 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.9% of L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,481.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $25.09 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $25.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

