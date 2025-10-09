Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $77,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,581. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 target price on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $78.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.26. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

