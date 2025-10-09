Eagle Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY opened at $141.91 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

