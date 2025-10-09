Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 45,463.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,690,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,900,000 after purchasing an additional 92,772 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,007,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 97,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,379.80. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,003,684.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 191,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,567.98. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,473 shares of company stock worth $7,663,496 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.9%

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $69.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.40.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%.The firm had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DAL

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.