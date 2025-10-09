JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Stock Holdings Lifted by Columbia Advisory Partners LLC

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.91 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

