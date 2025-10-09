Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 21,843 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 737,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,843 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.4% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $79,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Melius assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.79.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2%

XOM opened at $114.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $486.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.54. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $124.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

