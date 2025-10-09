Austin Asset Management Co Inc Trims Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Austin Asset Management Co Inc cut its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 431,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,174 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.7% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $13,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 443.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

